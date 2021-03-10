Neetu Kapoor CONFIRMS Ranbir Kapoor Tested Covid 19 Positive

Ranbir Kapoor has tested postive for Covid- 19.
Neetu Kapoor shares an emotional post.
Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni react.
Ranbir Kapoor has tested postive for Covid- 19.
Neetu Kapoor shares an emotional post.
Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni react.
Ranbir Kapoor Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for Covid 19, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi in trouble, Chehre..
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and living in quarantine at home. Ranbir's mother Neetu..