Mobile vaccination team brings shots to those who need them most

BOSTON.THE VAN IS MOVING ABOUT THECOMMUNITY TO HELP STOP THESPREAD OF THE VIRUS AND PLACESTHAT HAS HAD A DEVASTATINGEFFECT.YOU KNOW, THE CHURCH IS IN THEBUSINESS A SAVING PEOPLE.THAT’S WHAT WE DO.WE SAVE PEOPLE WE SAVE LIVES.NOW WE’RE TRYING TO SAVE LIVESIN A MUCH DIFFERENT WAY.THE SUN IS SHINING ON A NEW DAYIN T CORNER OF OURCOMMONWEALTH 5 AND HERE YOUPRAYER BEFORE THE FIRSTVACCINATIONS AT PLEASANT HILLBAPTIST CHURCH IN DORCHESTER.NOTHING ABOUT THE PANDEMIC HASBEEN EASY HERE FOR MEMBERS ANDTHEIR FAMILIES AND NEIGHBORSLOSS OF JOBS AND ACCESS TO FOODAND MANY DEATHS AND COMMUNITIESOF COLOR.THIS IS LIKE THE SECOND DAY.I’VE BEEN OUT IN A YEAR NASALINESMITH HAS LOST LOVED ONES TOCOVID.SHE ISN’T GREAT WITH COMPUTERSAND ONLINE APPOINTMENTS.SO THIS RETIRED TEACHER CAME TOTHE CHURCH.SHE HEARD ABOUT THIS MOBILEVACCINATION CLINIC.RUN BY THE WHITTIER STREETHEALTH CENTER.THERE WAS A CANCELLATION AND SHEIS READY FOR HER SHOT WANNA WANTTO LIVE 69 YEARS OLD.AND I’VE GIVEN MY LIFE TO THECOMMONWEALTH.I WANT TO BE AROUND A LITTLELONGER.SHE IS ONE OF 150 IN THISUNDERSERVED GROUP TO GETVACCINATED ON THIS DAY WITH MANYOTHERS RELUCTANT TO GET THESHOT.THIS IS A WAY TO BRINGVACCINATIONS TO THE PEOPLE WHONEED THEM MOST.I HAVEN’T THEY SUPPORT OF THEMINISTERS IN THE NEIGHBORHOODTHAT HELP US TO GET THE WORD OUTNOT YET.THE VACCINE IS SAFE AND FOR USTO GIVE IT A TRY THIS IS THEFIRST BUT FAR FROM THE LAST OVERTHE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.THE VAN IS GOING TO BRINGVACCINATIONS TO SIX OTHERCHURCHES IN BOS