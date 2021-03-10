Cycling legend Hoy gets on his bike to help fund Social Bite homeless villages

Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy has teamed up with charity Social Bite on a £1m fundraising campaign aiming to build new villages for homeless people in Glasgow and London.The record-breaking, six-time, Olympic gold medal cyclist will take part in the Break the Cycle campaign – a 60-mile charity bike ride from Glasgow to Edinburgh.Those signing up to ride alongside Sir Chris will be asked to raise £1,000 to enter and will be in with a chance of winning prizes from a medal signed by the Olympian to naming a house at one of the villages.