COVID-19 vaccine appointments still problematic for many Florida residents

As eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to broaden in Florida, it has made it harder for some people to find an appointment.

YOU MAY REMEMBERW-P- T-V TALKING WITH THOSEYOUNGER THAN 65, WHO WERETRYING TO GET VACCINATED.SOUTH COUNTY REPORTER MIRANDACHRISTIAN CHECKED BACK IN WITHSOME OF THOSE PEOPLE, TO SEEIF THEY'VE HAD ANY LUCK.PCK: (THEY TURNED ME AWAY..NOT65) LINDA SOMERS SPOKE WITH MELAST MONTH AFTER SHE SPENTWEEKS TRYING TO GET A COVID-19VACCINE APPOINTMENT.

SOMERS ISYOUNGER THAN 65 BUT HASCHRONIC ILLNESSES THAT ALLOWHER TO GET THE VACCINE.

ALMOSTFOUR WEEKS LATER SOMERS GOTHER FIRST SHOT WITH CLEVELANDCLINIC 4.14 I CONSIDER MYSELFVERY LUCKY I GOT MY FIRST SHOTSHE SAYS SHE FEELS LUCKYBECAUSE SHE KNOWS OTHERS WITHILLNESSES THAT STILL CANT GETAN APPOINTMENT 2.45 WHY IS ITSO DIFFICULT FOR PEOPLE WITHCHRONIC ILLNESS 2.49 IT ISKINDA LIKE THE HUNGER GAMESSHAYNA ADANIEL WORKS WITHBRIGHTSTAR CARE AND WHO OFFERAT HOME HEALTH CARE.

UNLIKESOMERS ADANIEL SAYS STILLDOESNAPPOINTMENT 1.57 SEEINGTEACHERS MY AGE GET A COVIDVACCINE APPOINTMENT AND HERE IAM THERE MONTHS LATER A HEALTHCARE WORKER WITH DIRECTPATIENT CONTACT LAST MONTHADANIEL TOLD ME SHE FELT ATHOME HEALTH CARE WORKERS WEREA BLIND SPOT IN THEVACCINATIONS SYSTEMTHE STATE HAS BEEN WORKING TOHELP ADDRESS THAT ISSUE BUTTHERE STILL SEEMS TO BE A LACKOF AVAILABILITY FOR EVERYONE.3.39 AT THIS POINT I AM REALLYNOT SURE HOW TO GET ANAPPOINTMENT IN PBC MC WPTVNC5.

