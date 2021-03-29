Kentucky Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to All Residents Age 40 and Up

Thursday night.... the commonwealth - beginning the second phase of vaccinations today... .... this comes after governor beshear expanded phase one-c eligibility - to include those 50 and older.... the category was originally only slated for those 60 and up.... with so many in kentucky able to receive their shot - reserving vaccine appointments has been difficult..... but governor beshear says - availability is starting to open up.... "i know for so long it was hard to get an appointment and for so long you'd get on the computer or get on the phone and try and try and try.

We're starting to see some of these open up a little bit.

So i'm going to do my best, both in social media, regular releases and when we do our updates to tell you some areas that have some significant or a decent number of open appointments."

The state vaccine website now has a link with current appointment openings - which will be updated on