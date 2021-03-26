Owensboro Health Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Everyone 16 and Up

Owensboro Health is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone age 16-years-old and up.

At noon.... owensboro health - expanding their vaccine eligibility to 16- years-old and above - at their facility.

They say - anyone interested in receiving the covid-19 vaccine should sign up as soon as possible.... individuals who complete the sign-up process - will be notified when an appointment becomes available.... kentucky currently is vaccinating those 50 and older at other vaccine sites.... starting monday - eligibility will open up to anyone 40-years and older - throughout the commonwealth..

