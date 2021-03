Federal relief package 'life preserver' for struggling local businesses

AMERICANS FOX FORTY'S KRISTIGROSS EXPLAINS HOW IT MIGHTHERE IN CALIFORNIA.ANYTIME IS A GOOD TIME FORTHIS TO HAPPEN.

THE NEWLYPASSED ONE 0.9 TRILLION DOLLARFEDERAL STIMULUS PACKAGE ISWELCOMED BY BUSINESSES WHOHAVE BEEN STRUGGLING TO STAYAFLOAT DURING THE PANDEMICTHIS MONEY DOES GO BACK INTOTHE ECONOMY QUICKLY ANDSPECIFICALLY INTO HOSPITALITYTHE RESTAURANT'S SEE THE THEHOTEL'S SEE THE IMPACT TODDARONSON CEO OF VISIT MODESTOSAYS HE'S HAPPY TO SEE THERELIEF GRANTS FOR RESTAURANTSTHAT THE GRANT.FOR THE SMALL BUSINESSESSPECIFICALLY FOR RESTAURANTSIS FANTASTIC AND THEY'VE BEENWAITING A LONG TIME FOR THAT.AND THE FACT THAT THEY'VEADDED MONEY FOR THE.SAVE OUR STAGES PROGRAM ISGREAT THE STIMULUS WILL ALSOPROVIDE BILLIONS MORE FOR THEPAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAMWHICH OFFERS GRANTS TO SMALLBUSINESSES AND OTHERORGANIZATIONS THERE'S ALSO ANOPPORTUNITY FOR SMALLBUSINESSES LESS THAN HALF AMILLION DOLLARS IN REVENUE TOTO MAKE UP FOR ALL THEIRLOSSES OF THE LAST YEAR ITHINK THAT'S GIGANTICLEGISLATION ALSO INCLUDES10 BILLION DOLLARS GIVEN TOSTATES TO HELP THEIR SMALLBUSINESSES RECOVER.

ANDCREATES THE ECONOMIC INJURYDISASTER LOAN GRANT PROGRAM.FOR MINORITY OWNED BUSINESSESIN BUSINESSES IN UNDERSERVEDAREAS THE GRANTS THAT ARE NOWGOING OUT TO SMALL BUSINESSESTHAT THAT ISBUSINESSES HAVE BEEN WAITINGFOR.IT REALLY MAKES THEDIFFERENCE AS TO WHETHERTHEY'RE GOING TO BE ABLE TO