What will you do with your $1,400 COVID Relief check?

We talked to some area residents about what they will do with their COVID Relief money that may be on its way as early as next week.

And stimulus checks could go out as early as next week.

14-hundred dollars.

The checks are expected to be in the hands of americans in the coming weeks...and those that we talked to say they'll use it to pay the bills and it's definitely coming at the right time.

(nat of printing of checks on na47w "covid bill checks" as soon as those checks are in the hands of americans, most have an idea of what they'll be spending that money on...

"pay bills, thats all, pay bills."

"well if i get one, that would be great, if not im not gonna worry about it."

if you make less than 75-thousand dollars or a couple making less than 150-thousand...you will get those 14- hundred checks (jon moore, utica resident) "well right now with the struggle and everything, it means a lot. Just to help out just a little bit you know even though me and the wife are still essential workers, or still going through the financial difficulties and everything so everybody just helps."

Just to help out just a little bit you know even though me and the wife are still essential workers, or still going through the financial difficulties and everything so everybody just helps."

It sure does.

And some in the small business community are hoping the stimulus money...stimulates our economy here in the mohawk valley... (kari puleo, exec.

Dir., greater utica chamber of commerce) tc : 03:47 "we certainly do hope that they will think local went to get those funds, especially if you were somebody who wasnt work financially by the pandemic, maybe you were a business that was a essential and your work throughout this time so for you its a little bit of extra money that you can inject locally and really help out your neighbors."

Local buinesses here in the mohawk valley have had a very tough past 12 months... "it will be nice to have this money to stimulate the local economy, to get people shopping local, to keep people in our store iscoming in a restaurant, so that people can be doing business once again they were used to." once the presidents signs the relief bill...americans could be seeing those checks possibly as early as next week.

