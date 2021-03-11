Indiana expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers, school employees

Teachers and other school employees will be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations through Indiana’s shot clinics across the state starting next week.

Teachers...teacher aides ... school bus drivers and janitors can receive a covid- 19 vaccine.indiana health officials during governor eric holcombs weekly covid update say the program will start monday.state health officials say the eligibility expansion comes at the direction of the biden administration.

Teachers... right now under fifty...can sign up for vaccines under the federal vaccination program.if you're over fifty..

You can still sign up through the state for a vaccine.this is at vaccine sites at kroger... meijer and walmart in