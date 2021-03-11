Indiana Opening Vaccine Eligibility to Teachers Statewide Starting Monday

As of Monday, March 15, all teachers and school staff statewide in Indiana can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from any vaccination site.

Vl --44news.

Looking ahead to next week -- on monday hoosier teachers will begin vaccinations.

After months of feeling left behind -- a federal allocation of doses will give all educators the option to be vaccinated regardless of age.

This includes teachers and staff working in pre-k through high school... as well as employees of child care centers -- and early start programs. we made per our federal partners that vaccination available or they made it available - through the federal pharmacy program - but they have also since directed and required state to prioritize teachers.

- so that will make and impact on getting to that list of people with comobilities.

Governor holcomb ensuring -- when teachers show up to vaccine sites -- they will be able to get a shot- with their work