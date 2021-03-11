Skip to main content
Monday, March 15, 2021

Indiana Opening Vaccine Eligibility to Teachers Statewide Starting Monday

As of Monday, March 15, all teachers and school staff statewide in Indiana can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from any vaccination site.

Looking ahead to next week -- on monday hoosier teachers will begin vaccinations.

After months of feeling left behind -- a federal allocation of doses will give all educators the option to be vaccinated regardless of age.

This includes teachers and staff working in pre-k through high school... as well as employees of child care centers -- and early start programs. we made per our federal partners that vaccination available or they made it available - through the federal pharmacy program - but they have also since directed and required state to prioritize teachers.

- so that will make and impact on getting to that list of people with comobilities.

Governor holcomb ensuring -- when teachers show up to vaccine sites -- they will be able to get a shot- with their work

