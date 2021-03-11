Cinephiles share mixed views on horror-comedy film 'Roohi'

Horror-comedy film 'Roohi' received mixed views by moviegoers in Mumbai.

Ever since cinema halls reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, none of the B-town theatrical releases so far have tempted audiences to return to the theatres in a big way.

"It was an amazing movie, people must go and watch it," said a moviegoer.

However, several cinephiles were disappointed with the horror-comedy.

"It was a disappointment, didn't expect Rajkummar Rao to opt for such movie," said another moviegoer.

The movie hit the theatres on March 11.