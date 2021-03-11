Missouri Pharmacies receiving 15% of Missouri's vaccine

Governor mike parson announcing 15 percent of missouri's vaccine would begin going to pharmacies around the statekq2's mitchell riberal spoke with one local pharmacy about their reactions.

Pharmacies across Missouri are now receiving fifteen percent of the state's COVID-19 vaccines through the week of March 22. Rogers Pharmacy is one of eight participating pharmacies in Region H receiving this supply. They will receive 200 initial doses of the vaccine in addition to the booster doses which is an increase from what they have been getting. Rex Robinson, Rogers Pharmacy: "Well started out very limited, it was 100 vials here, 100 vials there.

But all of a sudden, we got 300 vials of the single shot j and j.

And we got some more maderna coming in.

Rogers pharmacy says it has been frustrating at times because they were struggling to receive their doses and think that officials thought big stores would give the most shots. Robinson: "I think originally they thought that the big chain stores would be giving the bulk of the vaccine, but they haven't gotten it for whatever reason. Plus they don't have the manpower to actually take the time to give it because they are so understaffed but we're fortunate that we have the people to give it"

While the pharmacies start to receive these weekly doses, Rogers pharmacy is just glad they are able to keep helping those in the community receive the COVID vaccine. Robinson: "It's just that we're happy to accommodate the folks whether they're our customers or not. We're just trying our best to get everybody that wants a vaccine taken care of."

We're just trying our best to get everybody that wants a vaccine taken care of."

Rogers pharmacy says the increase in vaccine has helped them almost catch up to everybody on their vaccine waiting list.