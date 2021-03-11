Police chase in Highland Park

4 or 5 suspects in the vehicle have been caught.

Police chase a car after shots were fired downtown.

A male suspect fired shots before jumping into a vehicle and fleeing.

That happened around 1 this afternoon.

The driver ditched the vehicle near union avenue and holly street.

Police say five people jumped out of the car and ran.

4 out of 5 suspects are in custody, and the vehicle is said to be stolen.

A nearby neighbor describes what she saw from her back porch.

I had heard gun shots and sirens a few minutes early but further away.

So i wasn't too concerned and then i started hearing the sirens get closer and then the next thing i know i heard just a bunchof commotion.

Some thumps and then i saw two guys running down our alley way just as fast as they could go.

No injuries were reported.

Cpd says all suspects are minors.

