Police chase in Highland Park

Police chase a car after shots were fired downtown.
4 or 5 suspects in the vehicle have been caught.
A male suspect fired shots before jumping into a vehicle and fleeing.
That happened around 1 this afternoon.
The driver ditched the vehicle near union avenue and holly street.
Police say five people jumped out of the car and ran.
4 out of 5 suspects are in custody, and the vehicle is said to be stolen.
A nearby neighbor describes what she saw from her back porch.
I had heard gun shots and sirens a few minutes early but further away.
So i wasn't too concerned and then i started hearing the sirens get closer and then the next thing i know i heard just a bunchof commotion.
Some thumps and then i saw two guys running down our alley way just as fast as they could go.
No injuries were reported.
Cpd says all suspects are minors.
