Rishi Sunak defends Government's proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended the Government’s proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff as “proportionate, fair and reasonable”.Mr Sunak refused to say whether he benefited from the rise in the share price of Moderna, which manufactures one of the coronavirus vaccines.The Chancellor defended the hike in corporation tax from 19% to 25% in April 2023.
Daily politics briefing: March 11
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The key facts behind the day's political headlines on March 11 as the public are urged to slow handclap the Government over its..