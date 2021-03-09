Labour grill Chancellor over 1% pay rise for NHS workers

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was accused of believing "nurses are worth less now" than before the Covid-19 pandemic, after proposing to give some NHS staff in England a 1% pay rise, despite an expectation from health bosses that it would be 2.1%.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds said: "We need a straight answer now from the Chancellor.

Why do the Conservatives believe our nurses are worth less now than they were before the pandemic?" Report by Blairm.

