STIMULUS MONEY COULD INCREASE ECONOMY

Another round of stimulus checks are soon headed our way... we talk with experts about how that financial boost could impact our economy... news 1's patsy douglas spoke with experts about how this might help boost our economy right here in acadiana.

As the economy recovers from covid-19, experts say with these additional payments, spending might be at an all time high ..sot - "i do expect things to pick up , i's probably started picking up in the last couple of months , weather has gotten warmer where people can easily be outside" vo - as many families struggled during this pandemic, more stimulus relief is on the way for americans.

Economics professor gary wagner says this money could help people pay off debts.sot - "i expect these families to take the money and spend it , ya know if you make less than 75000 dollars a year as a household , you have two children under the age of 6 , ya know the stimulus payments are going to be over 8000 dollars , that is a pretty significant amount of money , and i think that people are going to find ways to spend that and help bring things back to normal"sot - for a lot of people that money is going to be needed for housing , for home goods and things like that so that is a chance to reverberate in the economy dramatically" vo - with a rough 2020, the push to increase the economy is top priority as entertainment and tourism were dramatically impacted from this pandemic ..

Sot - "definitely encourage people where they can be safe when going out and eat at our restaurants because what we know is that when people spend money in our local restaurants , that money stays in our community and the more that we do that , the more that we can help each other"reporter tag - in lafayette patsy douglas news 15 3