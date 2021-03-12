Jose Mourinho expects Harry Kane to be fit face Arsenal on Sunday

Jose Mourinho expects Harry Kane to be fit for Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal after he picked up a knock in Tottenham’s 2-0 Europa League win over Dinamo Zagreb.The England captain continued his sensational season with both goals in the last-16 first-leg win against the Croatian side, but was taken off in the final 10 minutes and was later seen on the touchline with ice on his knee.