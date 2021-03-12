Starmer: Sarah Everard's case needs to be a turning point

Sir Keir Starmer has said that the case of Sarah Everard "has to be a turning point" in the attitudes towards violence against women and girls.

Speaking on Friday, the Labour leader said the case "has amplified a much bigger issue which is the extent of violence against women and girls".

He added "It has really resonated and brought out something, and we can't let that pass.

It has to be a turning point." Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn