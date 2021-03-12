Bollywood celebs spotted in and around Mumbai

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah spotted at Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri in Mumbai on Friday for kick boxing.
She was spotted in a blue yoga top and pant and mask.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan spotted at 'I Think Fitness', Juhu in Mumbai on Friday for workout session.
He was spotted in a sky blue T-shirt paired with grey pant and mask.
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora spotted at Bandra in Mumbai on Friday for yoga class.
She was spotted in a white T-shirt with multicolour gym pant.
Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta spotted at Viniyard Films' office, Bandra in Mumbai on Friday.
She was spotted in white shirt with green plazzo and mask.