Bollywood celebs spotted in and around Mumbai
Bollywood celebs spotted in and around Mumbai

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah spotted at Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri in Mumbai on Friday for kick boxing.

She was spotted in a blue yoga top and pant and mask.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan spotted at 'I Think Fitness', Juhu in Mumbai on Friday for workout session.

He was spotted in a sky blue T-shirt paired with grey pant and mask.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora spotted at Bandra in Mumbai on Friday for yoga class.

She was spotted in a white T-shirt with multicolour gym pant.

Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta spotted at Viniyard Films' office, Bandra in Mumbai on Friday.

She was spotted in white shirt with green plazzo and mask.