'He Deserves Another Shot': Patriots Fans Surprised, But Happy To See Cam Newton Return

Fans at the Patriots ProShop in Foxboro said on Friday that, while surprised, they are glad to see quarterback Cam Newton return to the team.
WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Cam Newton to Reportedly Return
to Patriots on 1-Year Deal.
A source confirmed the deal to ESPN and said the contract is..
Newton will return to play for the Patriots after spending the 2020 season in New England.