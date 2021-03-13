'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration commences in Agartala

Along with the whole nation, Tripura also celebrated 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on March 12.

The government has decided to organize a series of events to mark 75 years of India's Independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from March 12, 2021 to August 15, 2022.

Organized jointly by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs and the West Tripura district administration in the Umakanta Academy of capital Agartala, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurated the celebration.

A short-duration cultural program, yoga, and live painting on freedom fighters were also organized.

Students and teachers from various schools besides National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets took part in the program to mark the anniversary of the historic Dandi March.