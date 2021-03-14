Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hails ‘fantastic’ team performance at Fulham

Pep Guardiola insisted all 11 players, including goalscorer Sergio Aguero, were fantastic as Manchester City moved 17 points clear at the top of the Premier League.Sergio Aguero scored his first Premier League goal in 14 months from the penalty spot to cap off City’s 3-0 win at Craven Cottage.John Stones opened the scoring after tapping home a Joao Cancelo free-kick before Gabriel Jesus benefited from a lucky ricochet when Fulham tried to clear for City’s second.