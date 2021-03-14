Alabama prepares to transition to 1C eligibility

On the front lines."

A year ago today -- alabama confirmed its first case of covid-19.

It was friday, march 13th that we had our first case and i think it's worth considering how amazing it is that here even just shy of one year we've already vaccinated over 760,000 people here in our state.

State health officer dr. scott harris is reflecting back to one year ago... and how far we've come in the fight against this pandemic.

Which includes vaccination efforts.

Three vaccines are actively being put into the arms of alabamians.

It's here at john hunt park where thousands of people have been getting flu shots... nasal swabs for covid testing... and now vaccines to be immune from coronavirus.

I spoke with two people who say they're looking forward to what's to come next..

But will never forget what it took to get here.

Sean chapman, veteran "when it hit us, it was unexpected we didn't have anything to fight it," sean chapman is a veteran in alabama.

He says he's thankful for where we are today... especially thinking back to when the coronavirus was first being talked about.

After patiently waiting - chapman has recieved his first dose of the vaccine.

He's not alone... sara shelton... an employee at the marshall county health department calls this past year -- a journey.

Sara shelton, frontline worker "first of all, scared hopeless, what is this... and now to this sense of hope and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," soon more alabamians will become eligible for the vaccine.

Starting march 22 -- the state moves fully into 1-c -- which includes people 55 and older... people with intellectual and developmental disasbilities -- and a variety of critical workers.

But by may -- president joe biden is promising that everyone who wants vaccine can get it.

It has people like shelton excited for what's to come next.

Sara shelton, frontline worker "we feel like something is getting done and that there's hope and there's an overall sense of peace kind of now," chapman says he knows people have their concerns with the slow roll out of the vaccine... however its important to remain patient and be thankful for what researchers and health care workers have been able to accomplish.

Sean chapman, veteran "after it's sad and done, give them a hug and day thank you," dr. harris believes the age of coronavirus will be a monacle in history.

And he said the state is doing their best to keep everyone safe.

Dr. scott harris did address the president's announcement about opening up eligibility to all americans by may.

He said it may be a challenge for the state -- but they may actually beat that deadline depending on vaccine supply.

In fact -- alabama is set to recieve 58-hundred doses of the johnson and johnson vaccine