'Enforcement action was necessary' says Met Police

Police at a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard were "placed in a position where enforcement was necessary", Scotland Yard said amid pressure to explain its handling of the event.

A crowd gathered at Clapham Common to remember the 33-year-old marketing executive but scuffles broke out as police surrounded a bandstand covered in flowers left in tribute.

Four arrests were made for public order offences and breaches of coronavirus regulations.

Report by Thomasl.

