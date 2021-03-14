'Enforcement action was necessary' says Met Police

Police at a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard were "placed in a position where enforcement was necessary", Scotland Yard said amid pressure to explain its handling of the event.
A crowd gathered at Clapham Common to remember the 33-year-old marketing executive but scuffles broke out as police surrounded a bandstand covered in flowers left in tribute.
Four arrests were made for public order offences and breaches of coronavirus regulations.
Report by Thomasl.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn