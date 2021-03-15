Skip to main content
Monday, March 15, 2021

Twenty arrested at protest in the Netherlands over COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

A protest over COVID-19 restrictions was held around Malieveld, The Hague, on Sunday (March 14).

Demonstrators were also rallying against the Rutte cabinet.

Footage filmed by @Maardatwistjew1 shows police using water cannons to disperse protesters.

The police issued an emergency order for the protest as the number of protesters reached the corona measure limit.

Twenty people were arrested.

