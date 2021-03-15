US woman leaves pet dogs confused as she speaks to them through doorbell camera

A homeowner in Walton, Kentucky, left her pet dogs confused as she began speaking to them through her doorbell camera.

Jessie Martin's two Great Danes, Lumen, 4, and Eleanor, 1, started patrolling around the front door as they heard their owner's voice.

Martin said: "My Great Danes were playing outside in my yard.

We set up an invisible fence during the quarantine.

I work at home now, they like to play outside, and our Ring cameras are a way to check on them." This footage was filmed on March 5.