Watch: Amit Shah's helicopter damaged; HM misses WB rally, gives virtual speech

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was forced to skip a campaign rally in West Bengal's Jhargram after his helicopter developed some technical issue.

The BJP leader addressed the rally virtually, and promised to visit before the election campaign ends.

Shah promised multiple schemes to help tribal communities become 'self-reliant'.

Bengal will vote in 8 phases between March 27 and April 29.

BJP is seeking to dislodge Mamata Banerjee's TMC, with Congress-Left combine also in the fray.

