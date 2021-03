World Poetry Day: Poem lights up London landmarks

Award-winning artist Christina Reihill’s latest work ‘Presence’ is a large-scale projection of poetry that will appear on UNESCO World Poetry Day - Sunday 21st March - across three iconic cultural London landmarks.‘Presence’, the title of the artist’s poem is a reflective and relatable response to the “terror” of Covid: “And the alone of that”.

The poem’s musicality weaves in five verses as it eloquently explores the “not knowing” and the loneliness of “when expectations stop”.