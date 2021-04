Waseem Rizwi faces widespread resentment after PIL in SC to remove 26 Quran verses | OneIndia News

BJP leader Waseem Rizvi is facing severe backlash after his Public Interest Litigation in Supreme Court to remove a few verses from muslim’s holy textbook Quran.

This has angered Muslim community.

Several hundreds of Shia and Sunni muslims are protesting against Waseem Rizvi across India.

#WaseemRizvi #Rizvi #Quran