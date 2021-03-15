Northern Ireland's chief medical officer insists Covid-19 jab is safe

Dr Michael McBride receives his first jab as the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland opened to those aged 50 and above.The latest phase of the rollout was announced after the Irish Republic joined a number of other European countries in temporarily suspending use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after reports from Norway of a small number of vaccinated people who had developed serious blood clots.
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, says Northern Ireland chief medical officer
People in Northern Ireland can be confident that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, the chief medical officer has said.