Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Staying Together and ‘Working Through Some Things’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Staying Together.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are not giving up on their relationship.
.
In a statement obtained by ‘People,’ the pair said they were staying together and “working through some things.” .
A source close to Lopez and Rodriguez told ‘People’ that they “never officially broke up,” despite recent speculation.
.
They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together.
They hit a rough patch.
But were not broken up, Unnamed Source, to 'People'.
The source also confirmed that Rodriguez’s rumored affair with Madison LeCroy “had no bearing” on the couple’s “rough patch.” .
They suggested that the couple was instead having a hard time due to distance caused by the pandemic.
.
She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID … but they want to try to stay together, Unnamed Source, to 'People'.
Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 after dating for two years.
.
In January 2021, Lopez told ‘Elle’ that they had to postpone their wedding twice due to the pandemic.
.
She also shared that the two had recently gone to therapy together.
We got to work on ourselves.
We did therapy … I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship, Jennifer Lopez, to 'Elle'