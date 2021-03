CDC guidelines remain important even with vaccination

Even with vaccination efforts helping to fight COVID, experts say it is still important to follow CDC guidelines.

YOUCAN KEEP UP WITH THE TRIAL ATFOX 4 NOW DOT COM.MORE AMERICANS ARE GETTINGCOVID-19 VACCINES, BUT, PUBLICHEALTH OFFICIALS SAY... IT’SSTILL TOO SOON FOR STATES TOREOPEN.

THIS COMES AS A NEWSTUDY SUGGESTS SCHOOLS CANSAFELY REOPEN WITH JUST THREFEET OF SOCIAL DISTANCING.

FOXNEWS CORRESPONDENT STEVEHARRIGAN EXPLAINS.MORE THAN 37-MILLION AMERICANSARE NOW FULLY VACCINATED AGAINSTTHE CORONAVIRUS.NEW DATA FROM THE C-D-C SHOWSMOST PEOPLE ARE RECEIVING THEIRSECOND COVID-19 SHOT ON TIME.DURING THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OFVACCINATION EFFORTS, RESEARCHERSFOUND 95-PERCENT OF TWO-DOSERECIPIENTS RECEIVED THEIR SECONDDOSE WITHIN THE RECOMMENDED TIMEPERIOD.THE WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT WILLRAMP UP EFFORTS TO EDUCATEPEOPLE ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OFGETTING FULLY VACCINATED.SLAVITT says: "But, it’s mostimportant that the people whoare the local, trusted peoplecontinue to have the reliableinformation about thesevaccines, and we believe thatwill continue the pattern that’salready begun."NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS ARETRENDING DOWNWARD AS THE VACCINEROLLOUT RAMPS UP, BUT, PUBLICHEALTH OFFICIALS FEAR SPRINGBREAK, AND A RECENT SURGE INTRAVEL, COULD CAUSE ANOTHERSPIKE IN CASES.WALENSKY says: "Cases climbedlast spring.

They climbed againin the summer.

They will clinow if we stop takingprecautions."MEANWHILE, THE C-D-C SAYS IT’SANALYZING DATA THAT RECOMMENDSREDUCING PHYSICAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES IN SCHOOLS FROM SIXFEET TO THREE FEET.A STUDY OUT OF MASSACHUSETTSSCHOOLS FOUND INCREASINGDISTANCING REQUIREMENTS DID NOTMAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THE NUMBEROF COVID-19 CASES AMONG STUDENTSAND STAFF.ALMOST EVERYONE STUDIED WOREMASKS.SIEGEL says: "Once again showedthat schools have less of a riskof spreading Covid thencommunities....This demonstratedit at a tremendous level."FOR NOW, THE C-D-C CONTINUES TORECOMMEND SIX FEET OF SO