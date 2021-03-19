New CDC social distancing guidelines for schools

Wednesday.

The centers for disease control and prevention has just updated its physical distancing guidelines for children in schools.

"* today, the cdc says children in elementary schools can be as close as three feet apart.

The distance of this yard stick.

This is only with masks and other prevention measures in place.

The earlier recommendatio n was 6 feet.

on to

"*d?

The CDC says the decision to change the guidelines is based on new data.



"*d?

CDC guidelines say middle and high school students should still adhere to the 6 feet recommendation.

We know that the ability to be three feet apart does help to have more students be in an in?

"* person model and we are very hopeful that as we are having schools come to in?

"* person that they are being able to shift and look at 6 feet of distance as much as it is feasible.

It's important to note the minnesota department of health says students should be six feet apart if they're not wearing masks.

