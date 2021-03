Showers overnight with a chance for a rain/snow mix

Expect gusty winds, light showers, and maybe a rain/snow mix briefly in parts of Tucson.

Snow levels drop as a relatively dry system swings through overnight.

CHANCE FOR A RAIN/SNOW MIX ORFLURRIES DOWN INTO PARTS OFTUCSON.

HIGHER SPOTS LIKE THEFOOTHILLS COULD EVEN SEESTICKING SNOW, BUT LIKELY LESSTHAN AN INCH.

GUSTY WINDS WITHTHIS SYSTEM AS WELL.

WE'LL SEETHE SKIES QUICKLY CLEARING OUTAND A MUCH COOLER DAY TUESDAY.HIGH OF 60 IN TUCSON TUESDAYNIGHT: CONDITIONS CALM DOWN ASSYSTEM PUSHES EAST THROUGH NEWMEXICO.

7 DAY SHOWSTEMPERATURES WARM THROUGH THEWEEK INTO THE UPPER 80S BYFRIDAY BEFORE ANOTHER SYSTEMCOOLS US DOWN SUNDAY ANDMONDAY WITH CHANCE FORSHOWERS.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY:THE NEXT CHANCE OFPRECIPITATION FOR THE AREAWILL BE IN THIS TIME PERIOD.STILL PLENTY OF SOLUTION ARESHOWING UP IN THE ENSEMBLEWORLD WHICH WILL BE IRONED OUTAS THE WEEK PROGRESSES.

THISHAS THE POTENTIAL TO A BE GOODPRECIPITATION MAKER FOR THEAREA.ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL