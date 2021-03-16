Maharashtra: New Covid guidelines amid surge in cases, what are is not allowed?| Oneindia News

As India recorded 24,492 new Covid-19 cases, with over 15,000 cases from Maharashtra itself, the new guidelines have been announced.

Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices except those related to health and essential services in Maharashtra will function at 50 percent capacity till March 31.

Cinema halls, hotels, offices will ensure they have enough personnel to enforce the mask rule as well as physical distancing by all visitors.

These restrictions will be applicable to shopping malls too.

The 50 per cent capacity rule will not apply to offices dealing with health and other essential services.

#Maharashtra #Covid19 #CovidCurbsInMaha