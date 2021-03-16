Dominic Raab: Crystal clear that AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine is safe

The Foreign Secretary has urged Britons to continue to take up the offer of the AstraZeneca vaccine and said it was “crystal clear” that the jab was safe.It comes after a host of countries in Europe and elsewhere paused use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine due to concerns over possible adverse side effects.
Dominic Raab on UK's contribution to Covax
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab explains how African countries including the Ivory Coast, are starting to vaccinate against Covid to..
