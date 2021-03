Sprinkles possible in the Valley Tuesday

TIME.DANGEROUS CONDITIONS THEY OFTENPRODUCE AND YESTERDAY WE DIDHAVE A BLOWING DUST ADVISORY INSOUTHWESTERN ARIZONA.WIND SPEEDS WERE REALLY HIGH INTHE AREA.TODAY, THOUGH, THE GOOD NEWS,WINDS ARE CALMING DOWN COMPAREDTO THE GUSTS UP TO 40, 50 MILESAN HOUR THERE.RIGHT NOW IN THE VALLEY, A NICESTART TO THE DAY.OUR TEMPERATURES ARE GOING TO BECOOLING OFF TODAY WITH THATRIVAL OF A STORM SYSTEM LATELAST NIGHT AND INTO THISMORNING.YOU MAY HAVE FELT SOME SPRINKLESTHIS MORNING.IN PHOENIX IT'S 50 DEGREES RIGHTNOW.MESA, 50 DEGREES FOR YOU.49 DEGREES IN GOODYEAR.THIS IS YOUR VALLEY PLANNER TOSHOW YOU HOW THE DAY WARMS UPBUT IT'S NOT GOING TO WARM UPTOO MUCH.48 DEGREES BY 8:00 A.M.BY NOON, WE'RE NOT EVEN OUT OFTHE 50s.58 DEGREES FOR US.WHAT WE'RE EXPECTING FOR A HIGHTODAY IS 64 DEGREES WHICH ISWELL BELOW AVERAGE FOR THIS TIMEOF YEAR.YOU CAN THANK THAT STORM SYSTEMFOR THAT.37 DEGREES IN PAYSON.49 DEGREES IN WINSLOW.44 IN SEDONA.WE CAN SEE WHERE SHOWERS ARESTILL AT IN THE STATE AFTER THATSTORM MOVED IN LATE LAST NIGHT.WE'RE SEEING SOME STORMS HERE INDEER VALLEY, ALSO THE EASTVALLEY AND MORE RAIN STORMSCOMING DOWN IN QUEEN VALLEY ANDSUPERIOR.AS WE LOOK TO THE NORTH, A BIGBULK OF THE STORM IS GOING TO BEBRINGING THAT SNOW TO THE HIGHCOUNTRY.WE SEE THAT ACTION RIGHT NOW.FUTURE CAST SHOWS THE STORMLINGERING AROUND FOR JUST ALITTLE BIT TODAY AND THEN ITWILL MOVE TOWARDS THE EAST EARLYAND THEN CLEAR OUT.THE STORM CHANCES WILL CONTINUEWITH THE SEVEN-DAY FORECAST.IF YOU DIDN'T GET ANY RAIN ANDYOU DON'T SEE IT TODAY, WE'LLHAVE ANOTHER CHANCE.TODAY WE COULD FOCUS ON THETEMPERATURES DROPPING HERE INTHE VALLEY.70s BY WEDNESDAY.THEN HIGH PRESSURE MOVES IN ANDTAKES CONTROL.82 ON THURSDAY.AND THE 80s WILL STAY WITH USTHROUGH YOUR WEEKEND.LOOK AT THAT.85 BY FRIDAY.SATURDAY THE TEMPERATURES DROP.76