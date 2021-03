Supporters of BJP's Baban Ghosh protest in Kolkata demanding ticket

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Majdoor Trade Union (BJMTU) state president and BJP Kisan Morcha leader Baban Ghosh protested outside party office in Kolkata demanding ticket for their leader for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

According to the protestors Ghosh's efforts must be recognised and he should get ticket from any constituency in the state to contest in the upcoming assembly elections.

Elections for 294 assembly seats will be held in 8 phases from March 27 to April 29.