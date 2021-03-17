2 Killed In Massive Fireworks Explosion That Rattled Ontario Neighborhood; Evacuation Order Issued

Two people and a dog were killed Tuesday after a massive explosion caused by a large cache of fireworks rattled nearby homes in Ontario, prompting an evacuation order that remained in place Wednesday.
Kara Finnstrom reports.
Two people and a dog were killed Tuesday after a massive explosion caused by a large cache of fireworks rattled nearby homes in Ontario, prompting an evacuation order that remained in place Wednesday.
Kara Finnstrom reports.
Two people and a dog were killed Tuesday after a massive explosion caused by a large cache of fireworks rattled nearby homes in..
A massive explosion caused by commercial-grade fireworks at a house in Ontario, California killed two people and rocked the..