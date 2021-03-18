Statewide assessments returning for students

With the state department of education’s announcement that state assessments for students will be returning, teachers and administrators are hard at work preparing their kids.

- news 25's grant chighizola spok- to a few teachers today - to see how that prep work is- going.- - covid-19 has brought many - changes to education of the pas- year, and statewide - testing is one area that has- felt an impact.

- assessments were canceled for - the 2019-2020 school year, but- this spring, teachers are hard- at work getting - students ready for their return- sot-leigh davis, sixth grade- - - teacher, vancleave middle schoo- "teachers have been working ver hard to close the gaps, and the- students have - been meeting those challenges."

In the jackson county school- district, middle school student- are getting back to speed befor- test time through - benchmark assessments and - one-on-one tutoring with- consultants.- sot-stephanie hodges: 6th grade- math teacher, - vancleave middle school - "i've gone over every question to see how they've done, which- ones they need to - work on, what objectives, what- standards."

Sot-leigh davis - "one-on-one tutoring does help bring up those students who are- possibly not doing- as well in certain areas."

Director of curriculum dr. penn- westfaul says there's also- encouraging signs among high- school students in terms of - a-c-t - scores and graduation rates.- sot-dr. penny westfaul: jaxco - - - - director of curriculum "this is for our school district the - highest graduation rate we've - ever seen, and all- three of our schools are over 9- percent graduation."

With april test dates nearing - - - - for the mississippi academic- assesment program, teachers are- looking forward to seeing where- their students stand.

- sot-dr. penny westfaul- "they have been just marvelous.

They are excited to be in - school, and i think that- has actually been a factor- working in their advantage, as- far as learning goes."

Sot-stephanie hodges- "they've taken up this challenge.

They're doing a grea- job, they really are."

In vancleave, grant chighizola,- news 25.-