Tanzania's President ‘Bulldozer’ John Magufuli passes away at 61

Tanzania's President John Magufuli died at the age of 61 on March 17.

Magufuli died from a heart disease that had plagued him for a decade.

John Magufuli was Tanzania's first president to die while in office.

He was nicknamed ‘The Bulldozer’ because of his reputation for pushing through policies despite opposition.

He frustrated WHO during then pandemic by playing down threat from Covid-19.

Magufuli opposed mask-wearing, social distancing and said God would protect Tanzanians.

In 2020, he was re-elected for a second term, winning 84% of vote in an election.

Watch the full video for more.