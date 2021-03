Wrestler Babita Phogat's cousin Ritika commits suicide after losing wrestling match

Wrestler Ritika Phogat, the cousin sister of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17.

17-year-old Ritika, reportedly took her own life after she allegedly lost a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan.

"Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17.

The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan.

Investigation underway," said Ram Singh Bishnoi, DSP, Charkhi Dadri.