‘There are supply issues’ says Jenrick on vaccine rollout

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has said that a number of manufacturers around the world are “experiencing supply chain issues”, resulting in a reduced number of vaccines.

Despite this, the Housing Secretary insisted that the government would “work through those” and “ensure that supply starts to increase again”.

Report by Patelr.

