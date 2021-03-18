WHO Europe: Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh the risks
Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine “far outweigh its risk” and its use “should continue to save lives”.Addressing a WHO press briefing on Thursday, he said it was “routine to signal adverse events” but people should “have confidence” in the protection given by vaccines.