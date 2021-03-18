First US Baby Is Born With COVID Antibodies After Mother Is Vaccinated

According to CBS News, a Florida frontline health care worker gave birth three weeks after receiving her first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Paul Giblert and Dr. Chad Rudnick analyzed blood from the baby's umbilical cord after birth and found the presence of antibodies.

The baby is believed to be the first known case of a child being born with COVID-19 antibodies in the U.S. While the findings are promising, more research is needed to determine the safety and efficacy of vaccinating pregnant women against coronavirus.

It really starts aligning the COVID vaccine with those vaccines that we already use in pregnant women like the flu vaccine, Dr. Neeta Ogden, an internal medicine specialist and immunologist, to CBS News.

We really need, and it is clear that we need, significant data on how safe it is in pregnant women, Dr. Neeta Ogden, an internal medicine specialist and immunologist, to CBS News.

Other studies, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, support the findings.

Our data suggest that receiving both shots of the mRNA vaccine leads to improved antibody transfer to newborns, Study co-author Dr. Andrea Edlow, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, to CBS News.

Moderna has not yet begun trials focusing on pregnancy, but it is keeping track of pregnant women who receive its vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson plans to study the effects of its vaccine on women and infants in addition to keeping a registry of pregnant women who have gotten its vaccine.

Pfizer announced last month it had begun a large-scale vaccine trial with pregnant women