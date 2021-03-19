North State counties begin counting signatures in Gov. Gavin Newsom recall effort

Action News Now is checking in on how many signatures counties in the North State have received so far.

Time is up for Newsom recall supporters to submit their signatures.

The deadline has come and gone for people to sign the recall gavin newsom petition.

Madison long/against recall "i know he's not perfect but a lot of people are not perfect.

Ruby green/in favor of recall "it makes me feel good honestly.

Seeing that people care and want to make a change."

The recall attempt against governor newsom is a hot topic around chico.

Ruby green/lives in chico (0-25 seconds) "i appreciate the effort people are putting into this campaign and i know he was trying to do a good job and protect people in the beginning of the pandemic but i think the restrictions have been excessive and need to lift more so we can get more money into our economy."

Madison long/lives in chico (25-36 seconds) "he's not perfect and you may want a different person in there and that's okay and i don't think he is the end all be all perfect person but i think he did well with how he responded."

So far - modoc county has counted nearly 12 hundred signatures.

Glenn has received almost three thousand.

Tehama has counted almost six thousand signatures.

Butte county received its signatures yesterday and plans to count them over the next couple of days.

Election offices from all of these counties have until april 29th to submit all its verified signatures to the state.

Madison long/lives in chico "i think in the end what he did was better than not doing anything at all."

Ruby green/lives in chico "it will be interesting to see how it goes."

The number just came in from shasta county..

24-hundred signatures are from shasta.

I'm still wotking to get those numbers for trinity county.

On tuesday - the state finance department announced it is expected to take 30 days to figure how much this election will cost.

Cnn reports supporters of the recall effort claim they have more than the one point five million needed to force an election.

Again - they still need to be certified by the state.

