Shasta County Supervisors discuss leaving state’s tier system

Shasta County is getting closer to deciding on whether to back out of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system.

New at 6 - shasta county is getting closer to making a decision on whether or not to back out of the state's tier system.

Our action news now reporter carmela karcher spoke with one of the supervisors and the health department about the county potentially taking action.

On tuesday&the board supervisors discussed leaving the state's coronavirus tier system.

Patrick jones/shasta county supervisor: "we believe that the numbers clearly show that we can open fully.

People at risk that have underlying conditions need to stay home and take precautions because it is a serious disease.

However, for the rest of the people, they should be back at work and kids should be back in school."

Carmela karcher: "but, if they leave, what would this local control look like?

Patrick jones: "clearly, when we have an outbreak at a particular location, then a quarantine can exist until it is lifted and can be sanitized and can then reopen, but we don't have to do a blanket shutdown."

But&as shasta county health program manager kerri schutte said...state enforcement agencies like cal osha will continue doing their job regardless on what the county decides.

Kerri schutte/shasta county health program manager: "we as public health do not have the authority to override state requirements or to otherwise allow anything that is less restrictive than the state requirements.

So, if the board were to make a statement about the state's tier system, it would not change the fact that those requirements are still in place."

But some people i spoke with agreed with jones.

Melissa davidson/supports county control: "i think the county should take over.

I think it should go county to county personally.

I think it's really refreshing to see people without masks on outside."

Carmela karcher: "the board is planning on discussing the county's path moving forward next week.

In redding carmela karcher action news now coverage you can count on."

We did reach out to the state public health department about this potential change and have yet to hear back.

If you'd like to watch next tuesday's meeting online& just head to our