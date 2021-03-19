What you need to know: March 19

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Friday, March 19.

We have breaking news overnight... a paradise man is behind bars... police in roseville say he killed his father... police say it happened at the victims home in roseville sunday night..

Police arrested james p.

Shade on thursday..

We are working to find out more information about this case..

Like motive.

And more details on the investigation..

In a similar case..

Police say an oroville man murdered his own father..

Police arrested tyler anderson just after noon thursday a home on the 5000 block of 'v-e' avenue.... after a 9-1-1 call from anderson's mother..

Police say anderson hit his father on the head killing him..

They wont say what weapon wasused.

Investigators are working to determine a motive ## new this morning - one man is in trouble with the law.

Chico police say the suspect stole 10- thousand dollars worth of items in luggage aboard a train ..

Police later found him outside the a-m p- m gas station on 9th street... going through the stolen luggage.

Police say kincaid was on parole at the time of the theft ## shasta county leaders are considering backing out of state coronavirus restrictions..

On tuesday&the board of supervisors discussed leaving the state's coronavirus tier system.

Shasta county health program manager kerri schutte says state enforcement agencies will continue doing their job regardless of what the county decides.

The board is planning on discussing the county's path moving forward next week.

Happening tonight- high school football is back in our region..

While the crowds won't be as full as shown here..

Several teams will take the field tonight..

Its the first time these many of these teams have played a full game since the pandemic closed things down over a year ago..

New guidelines will only allow parents and family members