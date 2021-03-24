Shasta supervisors vote to stay with state’s color tier system

In a 3-2 vote, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors decided to stick with the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Dozens of people came out to the board of supervisors meeting today, passionately pleading with the board to leave the state's reopening plan.

While other community members say, the county should stick to the state's guidelines.

Stefany: supervisor rickert?

Rickert: no.

Stefany: supervisor jones?

Jones: yes stefany: supervisor baugh.

Baugh: yes stefany: supervisor moty?

Moty: no.

Stefany: and supervisor chimenti?

Chimenti: no.

So the motion fails.

And with that shasta county will continue to follow the state guidelines& despite some people passionately pleading to the board to leave the state tier system.

When is enough going to be enough?

When are we going to get away from the state tier- system and actually grow a pair and take care of shasta county?

I am here today to support the resolution to remove shasta county from the state's tier system.

This system is flawed and designed to fail others agreeing with today vote.

Rev.

Janet chapman lives in redding i would like to see us stay within the tier system, trusting that we are looking at turning a very important corner // i believe that we are looking at a major change very shortly ana torrea the board of supervisors voted 3-to-2 to stick with the state's reopening plan.

Supervisors moty, rickert, and chimenti voted in favor to stay with the plan.

While supervisors jones and baugh voted to backout of the blueprint.

Mary rickert shasta county board of supervisor, district 3 in my opinion, im going to vote no today on this resolution.

I think we need to hold the course and i think we're getting to the point where we're just about turning the corner and i hoping that we're going to get into the orange tier here real soon.

Voice of: patrick henry jones shasta county board of supervisor, district 4 and i believe the right thing today to do is to opt- out of this illegal, unconstitutional emergency order # i also reached out to shasta county public health, and the agency says, it will continue to follow the state's reopening plan.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

This is the second time the shasta board of supervisors discussed whether or not it should leave the state's reopening plan.

