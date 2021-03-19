Cushingberry's 28 Points Propels No. 24 Cougars Past No. 14 Stillman into the Elite Eight

14 Stillman College Tigers (17-4) in the 2020-21 NAIA Men's Basketball's Sweet 16 and stormed back to win 69-67 after trailing by eight points in the second half.

So while the ncaa tourney is just tipping off, the naia tournament has been well underway for a week...the league's postseason began last friday, and after two days of pod play, they're now on to the stage of 16...four indiana teams are represented in this year's round of 16... including the saint francis cougars...and coach chad lacross says his guys are confident..

And for good reason..

Usf had won 11 of their last 13 coming in to today...and earlier this afternoon, the ninth seeded cougs taking on eighth seeded stillman with a shot in the elite eight on the line... tigers had never won a tournament game coming in to today..

But looked poised to change that early..

Second half..

Derrick finlea with the take..

Puts stillman up eight... with just over eight minutes to play...but you know the cougs had a rally in em... seven point game..

Under seven to go..

Finklea the miss..

Leads to a runout slam for dave ejah... 10 points for the carroll grad... lead to five... later in the half... it's a two point game... blackhawk christian product jalan mull..

The spin and finish..

Two of his 13... ties the game up at 65...later on..

Under a minute to go..

Tied at 67 now... antwaan cushingberry..

Big night for him..

Game high 28 points..

No two bigger than these... puts usf up two... stillman would get a look late for the win... but the shot won't drop...cougs are on to the naia elite eight with